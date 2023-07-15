Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Grows By 2,315.4%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 2,315.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
SVNDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 40,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Seven & i has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
