Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Expands By 242.9%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SCYYF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

