Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Expands By 242.9%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Scandium International Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SCYYF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Scandium International Mining
