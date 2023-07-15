Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Increases By 100.0%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOAGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Further Reading

