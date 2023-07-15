Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 58.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Saipem Trading Down 5.1 %

SAPMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Saipem alerts:

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.