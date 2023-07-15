Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Decreases By 58.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Saipem Trading Down 5.1 %
SAPMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
Saipem Company Profile
