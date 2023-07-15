Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Drops By 42.9%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.07 on Friday, reaching 1.96. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.79. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 1.25 and a 12 month high of 19.71.
About Regen BioPharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regen BioPharma
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.