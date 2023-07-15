Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rises By 189.1%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Prysmian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $20.79. 6,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Prysmian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.1954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Prysmian’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prysmian Company Profile

PRYMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

