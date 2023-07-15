Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Expands By 101.2%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the June 15th total of 314,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.46) to GBX 1,440 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.51) to GBX 1,850 ($23.80) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.78) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.84) to GBX 1,510 ($19.43) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,545.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $15,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $8,077,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $7,692,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $12,253,989,000,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Price Performance

About Prudential

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.04. 380,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,264. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

