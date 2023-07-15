Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Expands By 300.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PGUUF remained flat at $0.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
About Prosegur Cash
