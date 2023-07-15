Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Expands By 300.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PGUUF remained flat at $0.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

