Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Rises By 387.5%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

GENY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

