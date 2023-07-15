Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Rises By 387.5%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
GENY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $47.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.
The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.
