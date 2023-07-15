Short Interest in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Increases By 112.6%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the June 15th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBPB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 170,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,388. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Potbelly had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3,013.09%. The company had revenue of $118.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

