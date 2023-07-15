Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 712.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 712.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

