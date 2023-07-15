Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Decreases By 74.1%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Featured Articles

