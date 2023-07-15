Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Decreases By 76.2%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Moovly Media Trading Down 2.4 %

MVVYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,534. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

