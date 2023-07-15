Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Decreases By 76.2%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Moovly Media Trading Down 2.4 %
MVVYF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,534. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Moovly Media
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moovly Media
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.