Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Declines By 41.4%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

