Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Declines By 41.4%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 8.2 %
OTCMKTS MGYOY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.58.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.