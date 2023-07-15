Short Interest in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rises By 112.5%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 961,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

