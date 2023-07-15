Short Interest in Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Declines By 75.0%

Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mirage Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MRGE remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Mirage Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Mirage Energy
