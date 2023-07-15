Short Interest in Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE) Declines By 75.0%

Mirage Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mirage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRGE remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Mirage Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

