Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Increases By 296.3%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the June 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LRMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,751. The company has a market cap of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 147.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

