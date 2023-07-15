Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Increases By 296.3%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the June 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LRMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,751. The company has a market cap of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 147.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.