Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Expands By 305.3%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $101.10. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

