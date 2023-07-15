Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Declines By 92.5%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 564,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jiuzi Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of JZXN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,513. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.