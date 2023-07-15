Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Declines By 74.6%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,285,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 5,066,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

JRVMF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 396,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,621. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

