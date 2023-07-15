Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Declines By 94.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.