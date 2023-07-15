Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Declines By 94.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

