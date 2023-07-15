Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Grows By 415.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 153,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

