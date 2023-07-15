Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Grows By 287.2%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 287.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

i3 Energy Stock Down 19.2 %

ITEEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 392,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,703. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on i3 Energy from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

