Short Interest in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTW) Declines By 71.4%

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HPLTW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567. Home Plate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Home Plate Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 948,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Home Plate Acquisition Company Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.