Short Interest in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR) Rises By 183.3%

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

Shares of HHGCR stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. HHG Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.39.

