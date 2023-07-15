Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Increases By 441.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 441.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Increases Dividend

About Great Wall Motor

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.3452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

