Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Grows By 275.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GLUC stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

