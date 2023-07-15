Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Grows By 275.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Glucose Health Price Performance
GLUC stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About Glucose Health
