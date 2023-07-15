Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Grows By 155.3%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 242.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 109,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. 116,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

