Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Rises By 141.1%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FGM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
