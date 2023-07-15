Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Drops By 87.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 1,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $32.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

