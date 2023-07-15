Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declines By 93.8%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of FACO remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. First Acceptance has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

