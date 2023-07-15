Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Declines By 85.0%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ESGRO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 6,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

