Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases By 408.3%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
ETX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 17,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
