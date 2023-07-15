Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases By 408.3%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

ETX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 17,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

