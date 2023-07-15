Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 89.6%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 34.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

