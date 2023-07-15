Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Grows By 420.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 191,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE DTF opened at $10.96 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

