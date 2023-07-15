Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Drops By 71.0%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded CTT – Correios De Portugal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTOF remained flat at $3.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

