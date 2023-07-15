Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Expands By 1,200.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

SLVO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 12,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.3573 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter.

