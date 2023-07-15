Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Expands By 1,200.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.4 %
SLVO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 12,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $90.87.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.3573 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
