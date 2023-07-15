Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Decreases By 50.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $17.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

