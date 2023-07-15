Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Expands By 134.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,186.0 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $13.92 during trading on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.
Clariant Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.