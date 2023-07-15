Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Expands By 134.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the June 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,186.0 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $13.92 during trading on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

