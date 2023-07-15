Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 79.9%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CB Financial Services stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

