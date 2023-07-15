Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW) Declines By 71.4%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 1,794.0% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 473,601 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of CCTSW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Further Reading

