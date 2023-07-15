Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Expands By 600.0%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Performance

BYTS opened at $10.61 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BYTE Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

