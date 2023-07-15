Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Grows By 460.6%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 460.6% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.7982 per share. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.