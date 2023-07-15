Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Expands By 120.8%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DSU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 119,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,448. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.