Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Expands By 120.8%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 119,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,448. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 580,744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 149,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 355,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.