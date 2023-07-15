Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Decreases By 80.9%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

