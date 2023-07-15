Short Interest in Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Grows By 887.1%

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 887.1% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Auteco Minerals Price Performance

Shares of MNXMF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Auteco Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada. It also explores for vanadium and titanium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

