Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 110.5%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.86) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.70) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.