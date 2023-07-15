Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 110.5%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.86) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.70) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

