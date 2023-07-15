Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Drops By 75.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS CSTPF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.28. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,854. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.