Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Drops By 75.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 6.7 %
OTCMKTS CSTPF traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.28. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,854. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.