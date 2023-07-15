Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Rises By 138.7%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 13.4 %

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a market cap of £934,164.00 and a PE ratio of 0.09.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

