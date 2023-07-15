Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Drops By 55.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of AMHG stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

